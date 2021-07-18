CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Down 21.1% in June

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CBSC stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49. CB Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.