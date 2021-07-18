Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.16.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$10.22 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$12.86. The firm has a market cap of C$20.62 billion and a PE ratio of -37.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -14.76%.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,724.14. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 87,990 shares of company stock valued at $903,727.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

