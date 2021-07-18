Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $67,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jesse N. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $186,150.00. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,883 shares of company stock worth $6,337,090. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

