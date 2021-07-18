Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 271,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CNTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 67,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,313. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $201.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of -2.15.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Centogene by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centogene by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Centogene by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.