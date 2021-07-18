Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.20). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 235 ($3.07), with a volume of 283,878 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 801.41. The stock has a market cap of £413.66 million and a P/E ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

