Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 541,800 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the June 15th total of 352,600 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128 over the last three months. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,254,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,074 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 14.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,833. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

