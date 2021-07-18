Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells $573,300.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $342,440.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.23 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.29.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 296.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,693 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 157.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,163 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

