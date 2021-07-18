Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. Cerner posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. 3,932,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,188. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after buying an additional 886,053 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $265,305,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cerner by 48.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,262,000 after purchasing an additional 868,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

