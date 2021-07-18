CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CFN Enterprises stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 38,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,926. CFN Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. It provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.