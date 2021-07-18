CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CFN Enterprises stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 38,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,926. CFN Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12.
CFN Enterprises Company Profile
