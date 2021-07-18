ChainX (PCX) Price Hits $3.03

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. ChainX has a total market cap of $32.80 million and $643,750.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00009607 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00040047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00101584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00148126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,724.45 or 1.00462477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 10,811,875 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

