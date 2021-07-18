Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Purchases $39,750.00 in Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00.

CTHR stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.18.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. 20.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

