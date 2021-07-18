Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Wolfe Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $93.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

LNG opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.13, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

