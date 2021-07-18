Chescapmanager LLC Purchases New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chescapmanager LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $159.85. 6,603,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,937,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.65. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

In other news, major shareholder John G. Connors sold 60,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total value of $18,283,800.00. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,118 shares of company stock worth $79,938,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

