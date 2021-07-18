Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $43,544.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,844.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,418. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $13,670,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,588,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

