China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 72.2% in June

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CICHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Construction Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Construction Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of China Construction Bank stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.26. 53,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,298. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $17.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that China Construction Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. China Construction Bank’s payout ratio is 28.34%.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

