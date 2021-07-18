Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,560.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,430.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.51, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,094.93 and a 52-week high of $1,626.57.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,666.74.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

