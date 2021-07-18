CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIX. Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CI Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

CIX stock opened at C$22.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$14.91 and a 1 year high of C$23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.25.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

In related news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$763,000.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

