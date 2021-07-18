CIBC Boosts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$9.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.54.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$4.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.23. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.