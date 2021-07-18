CIBC Boosts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$11.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECN. CSFB raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.42.
TSE:ECN opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.86. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.73.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.