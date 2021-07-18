CIBC Boosts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$11.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECN. CSFB raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.42.

TSE:ECN opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.86. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.73.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.88 million. Analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

