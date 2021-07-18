CIBC Increases Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$20.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRMRF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.04.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 3.87. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

