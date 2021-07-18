CIBC Raises Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$9.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. TD Securities increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.80.

NYSE:CPG opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

