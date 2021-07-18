Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cimpress by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4,859.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPR opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.66. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

