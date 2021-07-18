Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

