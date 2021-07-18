Citadel Advisors LLC Has $45.79 Million Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,481 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.55% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $45,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,610.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $1,589,420.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,161 shares in the company, valued at $87,447,230.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,032 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,251. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 266,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,673. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. UBS Group began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.