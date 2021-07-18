Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 499,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.60. 96,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,747. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.