Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 271,363 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $$59.95 on Friday. 353,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

