Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,363 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 123.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,895 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Financial worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THFF. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Financial by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

THFF opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

