Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 4,687.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 56,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 162.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 55,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $324.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.40.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.