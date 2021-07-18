Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBR. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $89.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.62. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. Research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

