Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

