Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of KMT opened at $33.67 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 280.58, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

