Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,399 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $62.94 on Friday. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

