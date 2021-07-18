Citigroup Inc. Takes $311,000 Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $16,206,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,138,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCRB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:DCRB opened at $10.33 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

