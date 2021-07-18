Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Short Interest Update

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CZBT stock remained flat at $$27.25 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The company operates through its subsidiary, Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which provides banking services. It provides retail and commercial banking that includes commercial and consumer demand and time deposit accounts, real estate, commercial and consumer loans, Internet banking, brokerage services, safe deposit boxes and other miscellaneous services incidental to the operation of a commercial bank.

