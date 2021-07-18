CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CK Asset from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of CHKGF remained flat at $$7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. CK Asset has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $7.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

