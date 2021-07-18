Claar Advisors LLC Invests $3.48 Million in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 235,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. Sabre accounts for about 1.2% of Claar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sabre by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sabre by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of SABR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,928,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.25. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.