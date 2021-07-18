Claar Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Claar Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises 5.2% of Claar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of A traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.93. 2,169,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.69 and a twelve month high of $151.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.84.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,507.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

