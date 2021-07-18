Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.