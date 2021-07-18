ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Up 70.4% in June

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 825,000 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the June 15th total of 484,100 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ClearPoint Neuro stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 203,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a current ratio of 22.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.49. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 60.73% and a negative net margin of 52.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

