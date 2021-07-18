Clever DeFi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $562.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00003709 BTC on major exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $562.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00101702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00147597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,739.41 or 1.00594536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 881,081 coins and its circulating supply is 872,919 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

