CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 36,627 Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWAA opened at $11.01 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

