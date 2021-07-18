CNH Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK)

CNH Partners LLC cut its holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of LIV Capital Acquisition worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVK stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

