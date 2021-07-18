CNH Partners LLC Invests $447,000 in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KAIIU. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $78,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

Shares of KAIIU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.