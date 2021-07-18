CNH Partners LLC Sells 16,265 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

CNH Partners LLC reduced its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,265 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $698,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 468,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

NYSE MYD opened at $15.18 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.