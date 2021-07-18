CNH Partners LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

CNH Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHPM. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CHP Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in CHP Merger by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,644,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after buying an additional 402,195 shares in the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CHP Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CHP Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CHP Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CHP Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHPM opened at $9.96 on Friday. CHP Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.