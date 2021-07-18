CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

PAQC stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

