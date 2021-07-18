CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,411,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,542,000 after acquiring an additional 755,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,079,000 after acquiring an additional 242,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 193,408 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CNX. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

CNX Resources stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

