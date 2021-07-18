Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,097,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $19,203,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 69,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $414.63 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.50 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.47.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

