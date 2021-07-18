Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Shares of KOF opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.2729 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.