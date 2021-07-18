Cogeco Communications’ (CCA) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$127.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$131.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$133.75.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$120.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.84. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$89.90 and a 12-month high of C$132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$117.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total transaction of C$191,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,568.75. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total value of C$189,342.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at C$85,471.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.